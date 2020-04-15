Franciscan Health athletic trainers taking on new jobs

Athletic trainers are some of them.

News 18's marlee thomas spoke with trainers to see what they're doing in the meantime.

Trevor, when high schools began to close and cancel sporting events, athletic trainers were displaced from their jobs.

This caused franciscan health to rethink what they should do.

They decided to give their athletic trainers new jobs..... ((nat sound "it's very humbling" after previously working as the athletic trainer at carroll high school, jennifer smith now works at the lafayette ymca.

"we work with parkinson's patients and people that are finished with therapy with our next step patients."

But now, due to the coronavirus, she's had a humbling experience.

At this time, you won't fnd her working with her normal patients..

That's because she is now spending her time helping out at franciscan health hospital.

"i was actually cleaning the third floor.

So, just making my rounds up therem making sure everything is clean all the high touch surfaces.."

Cleaning is just (one of the jobs smith has at the hospital.

But if she's not cleaning, she is screening patients at the emergancy room entance.

"people are kind of freaked out about what's going on, so just making sure that the visitors with them are getting screened properly" smith is just (one of the athletic trainers who is helping the hospital.

There are 42 athletic trainers from 29 area high schoots that are a part of their team.

Manager of sports medicine, craig voll, says fransican did what they could to keep the misplaced athletic trainers employed.

"when the schools closed, there were no sports or anything like that and what we looked at is how can we do our part and be a good teammate" voll says having the trainers help inside the hospital allows them to be on the front lines, rather than the sidelines.

Marlee thomas, news 18.