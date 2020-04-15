John Legend and Hillary Clinton to deliver special commencement speeches

Global  

Singer John Legend, comedian Jimmy Fallon, and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be sharing their words of wisdom with graduating students in a commencement speech podcast special.

