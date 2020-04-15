Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Consumer Alert: Stimulus Check Scams

Consumer Alert: Stimulus Check Scams

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Consumer Alert: Stimulus Check Scams
Stimulus checks are on the way to American bank accounts, starting this week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Consumer Alert: Stimulus Check Scams

Business bureau of central alia talks with tim maniscalo, president and ceo of the better business bureau of central indiana about stimulus scams. with the recently announced stimulus checks, mansicalo says it's also an opportunity for scammers.

Scammers will contact you, trying to pose as the irs or intermediary.

They claim to help you with accessing your stimulus check faster.

They will ask for personal information, such as your bank account, for "processing fees".

It's a scam to get your money.

How to protect yourself: maniscalo says the best piece of advice is don't do anything!

If you filed an income tax return, the irs already has the information they need from you.

If you haven't filed a tax return: go to irs.gov/coronavirus and fill out the form.

The irs has a lot of checks to give out, be prepared for lenghty wait times in receiving yours.

For help / resources: -visit irs.gov/coronavirus -scamtracker.org (report scams or attempted scams) alia talks with tim maniscalo, president and ceo of the better business bureau of central indiana about stimulus scams. with the recently announced stimulus checks, mansicalo says it's also an opportunity for scammers.

Scammers will contact you, trying to pose as the irs or intermediary.

They claim to help you with accessing your stimulus check faster.

They will ask for personal information, such as your bank account, for "processing fees".

It's a scam to get your money.

How to protect yourself: maniscalo says the best piece of advice is don't do anything!

If you filed an income tax return, the irs already has the information they need from you.

If you haven't filed a tax return: go to irs.gov/coronavirus and fill out the form.

The irs has a lot of checks to give




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.