Consumer Alert: Stimulus Check Scams

Tim Maniscalo, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana talks about stimulus scams. With the recently announced stimulus checks, Maniscalo says it's also an opportunity for scammers.

Scammers will contact you, trying to pose as the irs or intermediary.

They claim to help you with accessing your stimulus check faster.

They will ask for personal information, such as your bank account, for "processing fees".

It's a scam to get your money.

How to protect yourself: maniscalo says the best piece of advice is don't do anything!

If you filed an income tax return, the irs already has the information they need from you.

If you haven't filed a tax return: go to irs.gov/coronavirus and fill out the form.

The irs has a lot of checks to give out, be prepared for lenghty wait times in receiving yours.

