Ponca City man reunited with family

PEOPLE SEE THE OPPORTUNITIESTO USE THEIR TALENTS ANDSKILLS IN WAYS THEY MAY HAVENEVER CONSIDERED.A FAMILY..

TOGETHER AGAIN..THIS..

AFTER A PONCA CITYMAN IS RELEASED FROM THEHOSPITAL AFTER SPENDING 28DAYS IN A COMA..

BATTLINGCOVID-19.2 WORKS FOR YOU'S ASHLEYWHEELER BRINGS US THESPECIAL REUNION.

ASHLEY,GOOD MORNING.TRAVIS..

GOOD MORNING.69-YEAR-OLD GEOFFFRY COWAN(coo-whan) MOVED INTO AREHAB FACILITY HERE INTULSA.

BUT NOTBEFORE HUGGING HIS WIFE ANDDAUGHTER FOR THE FIRST TIMEIN ALMOST A MONTHGEOFFRY..

WHO HAS DIABETESAND HEART DISEASE..

TESTEDPOSTED FOR THE VIRUS INMID-MARCH AFTER BEING SICKFOR WEEKS.

HE AND HIS WIFE,STEFFI, WORK IN THE MEDICALFIELD..

AND NEITHER HAVETRAVELED RECENTLY.

BEFOREMAKING THE MOVE TO REHAB..HIS DAUGHTER AND WIFE WEREWAITING JUST OUTSIDE THEHOSPITAL DOORS..

FINALLYEMBRACING AFTER WEEKS APART."Hi dad!" his daughter said."You look so good!" christyyousefi "we hope we broughsmiles because we aresmiling and we are excitedfor his progress.GEOFFRY'S WIFE, STEFFI, ALSOCONTRACTED THE VIRUS AND HASSINCE RECOVERED.

SHE ALSOCOMPLETED 14 DAYSOF QUARANTINE.AND BEFORE THE COUPLE ISOFFICIALLY REUNITED UNDERONE ROOF..GEOFFRY WILL REMAIN IN TULSAFOR AT LEAST A MONTH.