Virtual DofE Gold Award presentation shared by Palace

Prince Edward, the Queen’s youngest son, has posted a message of congratulations to all of those who took part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award this year, and presents the gold awards virtually via a message posted on social media, joined by special guest presenters.

For the almost 8,000 young people who were due to be welcomed by The Earl at the official presentation ceremonies at St James’s Palace and Buckingham Palace this spring, it is hoped that the videos will provide a chance for them to celebrate their achievement virtually, and they will be invited to attend different ceremony in due course.