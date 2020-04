We're Open Green Country: Dot’s Cafe, Claremore's Oldest Diner, Taking it Day by Day Amid Pandemic

IS TRYING TO STAY AFLOATDURING THE PANDEMIC..DESPITE SALES BEING DOWN BYALMOST HALF." Dramatically, very veryslow.

We're down to justcurbside, takeout and we arenow delivering within citylimits." THE FAMILY-OWNEDBUSINESS IS GETTING CREATIVEWITH SOCIAL DISTANCING WHENTHEY BRING OUT THE FOOD." We've always joked aboutdoing honk and holler orderswell now we're officiallydoing it."" I didn't think they would.I'm like why is everyonehonking?

And my mom is likewell you have it on the side- honk and holler".

BRANDIGATZEMEYER..

MANAGER AT THECAFE..

BELIEVES WHATATTRACTS PEOPLE HERE ISTHEIR HOME-STYLE COOKING.AND FAMILIAR FACES." Thank you.

Have a goodday." HER GRANDMOTHER OPENEDTHE RESTAURANT IN 1971..

ANDFOR THE FIRST TIME - IT'SHAD TO SHUT DOWN ITS DININGAREA." Most of our customers havebecome like family.

Weexpect to see them everyday, so it's sad not gettingto see our usuals." HOURSHAVE ALSO BEEN REDUCED..

ANDAN EMPLOYEE WAS LAID OFF.BRANDI SAYS SHE'S NOT EVENGETTING PAID..

JUSTVOLUNTEERING HER TIME TOHELP THE FAMILY-RUNBUSINESS.

THEY'VE ADDEDDAILY SPECIALS FOR BREAKFASTAND LUNCH TO ATTRACT MORECUSTOMERS..

TAKING IT ONEDAY AT A TIME." We're trying to keep thedoors open as long as wehave enough customers comein and rebuy the groceries.Obviously we're not making akilling off it, but we don'twant to lock the doors up."" The cafe is open six daysa week andoseSu.

"MALPS TOFE TO STAY OPEN ARE"DOROTHY'S FLOWERS"..

"THEFARMHOUS" HOME DECOR STOREAND "BOOMERANG DINER."