Veteran, 99, raises more than £6m for NHS with garden challenge

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Ninety-nine-year-old Army veteran Tom Moore challenged himself to walk 100 lengths of his garden and has raised an £6 million for the NHS in the process.

Captain Tom Moore's actions originally intended to raise £1,000 but a surge of support meant he beat his target.

