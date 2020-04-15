Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Second Harvest Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank

Video Credit: KADN - Published
Second Harvest Food Bank
Hannah's Live
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Second Harvest Food Bank

After a large increase for e.

Food assistance due to the covid 19 pandemic ....a local food bank are in need of food donations...thats right....and their looking for the community to get involved....news 1's hannah st .

Claire has more details on this...hannah well good morning alex carter we are here at second harvest food bank in lafayette and together we are trying to figure out how we can solve hunger across acadiana i now have eric milton that joining me now eric is the supervisor i warehouse supervisor here at bob.

First a second harvest food bank and so eric i just first question is you guys rely heavily when retailers right now you're seeing a decrease tell me more about how this is affecting our food donations yes so- like you said we do receive a lot of- resources of the community- which is greatly appreciated however we have seen a decline- in retail donations due to the current pandemic- there's a lot of.

Data into sales in the in the grocery stores- so.

The retail are doing their they can to help us.

Help us keep.

It's with you guys have a lack of supply how is that affecting how you're getting the food out of unity or doing here in kansas to get the food out to the community where we are gladly accepting donations- constantly throughout the day whether it's police supplies of paper tells food- we also rely heavily on our local farmers.

Are sweet potato farmers.

Things like that.

Hello okay so eric we want to talk more about how people can get involved with donating so make sure you guys stay with us we're going to talk about how people can get involved we're going to go over some more of those- items that they can be donating as well so.

We're going to send it back to you alex and karter.

Here at second harvest food visit our




You Might Like


Tweets about this

89368722

charlotte quibodeaux RT @KATCTV3: Second Harvest Food Bank in Lafayette says they are in need of food donations as more people turn to their services during the… 7 minutes ago

nwncfoodbank

Second Harvest Food Bank .@WXII 12's Project Community Virtual Food Drive is LIVE! Join Second Harvest Food Bank's COVID-19 Response efforts… https://t.co/ynD0toV9pe 8 minutes ago

KATCTV3

KATC TV3 Second Harvest Food Bank in Lafayette says they are in need of food donations as more people turn to their services… https://t.co/w6sia5t6be 16 minutes ago

htcass

Heather Cass RT @GvngMattersCFMT: Ms. Cheap launches virtual Pop-Up Penny Drive to restock Second Harvest Food Bank @2HarvestMidTN https://t.co/Wjj55Kjg… 28 minutes ago

GvngMattersCFMT

GivingMattersCFMT Ms. Cheap launches virtual Pop-Up Penny Drive to restock Second Harvest Food Bank @2HarvestMidTN https://t.co/Wjj55Kjg1q via @tennessean 35 minutes ago

ChristineMakse1

Christine Makselan RT @NRCSRangers: The Second Harvest Food Bank will have a mobile pantry on the NRCS campus from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, April 27. The mobile pa… 41 minutes ago

blondemomblog

Jamie L. Reeves RT @Tennessean: Ms. Cheap launches virtual Pop-Up Penny Drive to restock Second Harvest Food Bank https://t.co/RNT2TFctll 2 hours ago

Lifehouse_JP

Lifehouse_JP🇯🇵 RT @lifehouse: Thanks so much to everyone who has given to @2harvestmidtn - if you missed it this is a new song that is pay what you want w… 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.