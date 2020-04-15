Hilarious UK grandma armed with hammer to fight coronavirus

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:30s - Published
"Nothing's getting by me!" 88-year-old Dorothy Morley is hilariously prepared against coronavirus.

Granddaughter Farrah recorded herself opening the front door to find grandma Dorothy armed with a hammer, disinfectant spray and a Christmas hat!

Farrah told Newsflare: "I turned up at my grandmas house to drop essential supplies, gloves and a mask hoping I don’t scare her in the protective gear and as I open the door she greeted me like this!

Obviously not taking any chances... also my dog was slightly confused!

The funny clip was recorded in Bradford on March 26.

