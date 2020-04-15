12-Year-Old Mexican Boy Uses 3D Printer to Make Masks & Visors to Give to Medics! Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:56s - Published now 12-Year-Old Mexican Boy Uses 3D Printer to Make Masks & Visors to Give to Medics! A 12 year-old boy in Mexico is doing his part in an effort to battle the coronavirus, by making masks and visors from a 3D printer to give to medical professionals. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

