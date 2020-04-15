English Bulldogs jump over a pile of toilet paper for online challenge

When Coronavirus was announced as a pandemic, there was a very high demand in supermarkets for toilet paper.

People were crazy about buying all the toilet paper they could find.

Although this crisis is deeply sad, these two English Bulldogs found a solution to have fun at home during this quarantine - they did the toilet paper challenge.

English Bulldogs are known as lazy and bad dogs in sports.

They are usually very clumsy dogs.

They are dogs that sleep a lot, about 18 hours a day.

They are animals that love the comfort of their owners' bed and sofa.

See how this English bulldog managed to jump on the toilet paper rolls with such agility.

She had a lot of fun doing this challenge and this way she exercised a little, because in this quarantine the walks were reduced and they no longer take long walks down the street.

Here is a suggestion for those who have dogs at home and need them to do some exercise safely.

Stay at home, stay safe!