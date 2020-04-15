Fort Worth Woman Dies After Being Attacked By Dog Inside Her Home Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:42s - Published 1 hour ago Fort Worth Woman Dies After Being Attacked By Dog Inside Her Home A 60-year-old woman has died after she was attacked by a dog inside her home in Fort Worth last month, officials said. Katie Johnston reports. 0

