Bill Gates Says Trump's Halt Of WHO Funding 'As Dangerous As It Sounds'

Arnold's heart! Good night, and good luck Bill Gates says Trump's decision to halt WHO funding is 'as dangerous as it sounds' https://t.co/AsbGyMLfvy 6 seconds ago

Karen MacBeath RT @CTVNews: Bill Gates says Trump's decision to halt WHO funding is 'as dangerous as it sounds' https://t.co/bPhzCeE23g 7 seconds ago

Jacob Kumenda RT @SkyNews: Bill Gates says Donald Trump's decision to stop US funding of the World Health Organisation during the #COVID19 pandemic is as… 12 seconds ago

naz Bill Gates says Trump's decision to ax WHO funding during a pandemic is just 'as dangerous as it sounds'… https://t.co/cI9F5LV7d0 36 seconds ago

JShov1 Bill Gates says Trump's decision to halt WHO funding is 'as dangerous as it sounds' https://t.co/bA6Tbj4z4T 52 seconds ago

Hector Figueroa Gates: Trump's WHO decision 'as dangerous as it sounds' https://t.co/OQ6HfIbuMa Vindictive, at a time when the world fights as a whole. 1 minute ago

🇺🇸 WhAtEvEr 🇺🇸 Bill Gates says Trump's decision to halt WHO funding is 'as dangerous as it sounds' https://t.co/ERI3OgdR78 https://t.co/damMSH10tz 2 minutes ago