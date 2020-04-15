Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bill Gates Says Trump's Halt Of WHO Funding 'As Dangerous As It Sounds'

Bill Gates Says Trump's Halt Of WHO Funding 'As Dangerous As It Sounds'

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Bill Gates Says Trump's Halt Of WHO Funding 'As Dangerous As It Sounds'
Bill Gates slammed President Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

skaik_van

Arnold's heart! Good night, and good luck Bill Gates says Trump's decision to halt WHO funding is 'as dangerous as it sounds' https://t.co/AsbGyMLfvy 6 seconds ago

karenmacbeath

Karen MacBeath RT @CTVNews: Bill Gates says Trump's decision to halt WHO funding is 'as dangerous as it sounds' https://t.co/bPhzCeE23g 7 seconds ago

JacobKumenda

Jacob Kumenda RT @SkyNews: Bill Gates says Donald Trump's decision to stop US funding of the World Health Organisation during the #COVID19 pandemic is as… 12 seconds ago

NazDreaming

naz Bill Gates says Trump's decision to ax WHO funding during a pandemic is just 'as dangerous as it sounds'… https://t.co/cI9F5LV7d0 36 seconds ago

jshovlin11

JShov1 Bill Gates says Trump's decision to halt WHO funding is 'as dangerous as it sounds' https://t.co/bA6Tbj4z4T 52 seconds ago

HJFIGS

Hector Figueroa Gates: Trump's WHO decision 'as dangerous as it sounds' https://t.co/OQ6HfIbuMa Vindictive, at a time when the world fights as a whole. 1 minute ago

HofmeisterSeth

🇺🇸 WhAtEvEr 🇺🇸 Bill Gates says Trump's decision to halt WHO funding is 'as dangerous as it sounds' https://t.co/ERI3OgdR78 https://t.co/damMSH10tz 2 minutes ago

CoryAChapman1

Cory A Chapman RT @MikeLoBurgio: #Coronavirus US to halt funding to WHO says Trump Bill Gates, the Microsoft founder and philanthropist, said on Twitter… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.