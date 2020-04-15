American Idol will continue from home Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:23s - Published 2 weeks ago American Idol will continue from home American Idol will continue, doing all of its performances via. Remote performances. 0

CONTINUE THROUGH REMOTE PERFORMANCES. STARTING SUNDAY APRIL 26TH...THE SHOW'S 20 FINALISTS...AND THE JUDGES WILL APPEAR FROM THEIR HOMES. RIGHT NOW -- NO SPECIFIC DETAILS HAVE BEEN RELEASED. AS FOR THIS SUNDAY -- THE SHOW WILL GO ON - WITH THE SECOND HALF OF ITS SPECIAL "AMERICAN IDOL - THIS IS ME...PART 2."





