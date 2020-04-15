Amy Schumer Changes Her Son's Name After A Snafu

According to CNN, comedic actress Amy Schumer has officially changed her toddler son's middle name.

She shared the news on the latest episode of her podcast "3 Girls, 1 Keith," saying that Schumer's "Trainwreck" co-star Claudia O'Doherty pointed out her son's name snafu.

O'Doherty explained, "My mom pointed that out to me, actually...My mum was like, 'Amy's called her son genital.'" Amy's son's name was originally Gene Attell.

Attell was a tribute to the couple's friend, comedian Dave Attell.