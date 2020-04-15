Global  

Social Distancing Measure May Be Necessary Until 2022

Health experts are predicting that a degree of social distancing may need to remain in place into the year 2022.

According to UPI, those projections were published in an analysis by Harvard researchers on Tuesday.

Researchers warn that new outbreaks may be possible even with some restrictions in place.

According to the analysis, new cases of COVID-19 could be seen until 2025 or beyond.

This scenario could change however if an effective anti-COVID-19 vaccine is developed.

Over 2 million people have been infected with COVID-19 worldwide, with a death toll of over 126,000 people.

