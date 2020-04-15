Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Greg Barker On Netflix "Sergio" & Sérgio Vieira de Mello

Greg Barker On Netflix "Sergio" & Sérgio Vieira de Mello

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 13:17s - Published
Greg Barker On Netflix 'Sergio' & Sérgio Vieira de Mello

Greg Barker On Netflix "Sergio" & Sérgio Vieira de Mello

The award winning director talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his new movie starring Ana de Armas, Wagner Mourta, and Bradley Whitford about United States diplomat Sergio de Mello.

#Interview #GregBarker

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PhLeg1t

CHEAP NETFLIX & SPOTIFY RT @NetflixFilm: Wagner Moura and Ana de Armas star in Greg Barker’s SERGIO, about the life of “the world’s Mr. Fix-It,” UN diplomat Sergio… 2 hours ago

lisaannkerr

Lisa Kerr RT @doyle_kevin: Started watching new Netflix movie on UN’s Sérgio Viera de Mello...and quickly stopped. Rewatched instead 2009 documentary… 4 hours ago

VeryAw

VeryAware.com RT @Lulamaybelle: Filmmaker Greg Barker couldn't shake the story of UN diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello after making his 2009 documentary #S… 4 hours ago

cinemAddikt

cinemAddikt Sergio premiered on Netflix today! It tells the story of how Sergio Vieira de Mello (United Nations' diplomat) over… https://t.co/0i84llc2Av 5 hours ago

doyle_kevin

Kevin J Doyle Started watching new Netflix movie on UN’s Sérgio Viera de Mello...and quickly stopped. Rewatched instead 2009 docu… https://t.co/RqAq3rO4GP 9 hours ago

bywagnermoura

thati RT @demonsofmoony: .@bywagnermoura has something to say: STREAM SERGIO BY GREG BARKER ON NETFLIX 10 hours ago

demonsofmoony

elisa .@bywagnermoura has something to say: STREAM SERGIO BY GREG BARKER ON NETFLIX 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.