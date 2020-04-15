Greg Barker On Netflix "Sergio" & Sérgio Vieira de Mello Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 13:17s - Published 3 days ago Greg Barker On Netflix "Sergio" & Sérgio Vieira de Mello The award winning director talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his new movie starring Ana de Armas, Wagner Mourta, and Bradley Whitford about United States diplomat Sergio de Mello. #Interview #GregBarker 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this CHEAP NETFLIX & SPOTIFY RT @NetflixFilm: Wagner Moura and Ana de Armas star in Greg Barker’s SERGIO, about the life of “the world’s Mr. Fix-It,” UN diplomat Sergio… 2 hours ago Lisa Kerr RT @doyle_kevin: Started watching new Netflix movie on UN’s Sérgio Viera de Mello...and quickly stopped. Rewatched instead 2009 documentary… 4 hours ago VeryAware.com RT @Lulamaybelle: Filmmaker Greg Barker couldn't shake the story of UN diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello after making his 2009 documentary #S… 4 hours ago cinemAddikt Sergio premiered on Netflix today! It tells the story of how Sergio Vieira de Mello (United Nations' diplomat) over… https://t.co/0i84llc2Av 5 hours ago Kevin J Doyle Started watching new Netflix movie on UN’s Sérgio Viera de Mello...and quickly stopped. Rewatched instead 2009 docu… https://t.co/RqAq3rO4GP 9 hours ago thati RT @demonsofmoony: .@bywagnermoura has something to say: STREAM SERGIO BY GREG BARKER ON NETFLIX 10 hours ago elisa .@bywagnermoura has something to say: STREAM SERGIO BY GREG BARKER ON NETFLIX 10 hours ago