Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Neighbors Having a Cold One with a Folding Fence

Neighbors Having a Cold One with a Folding Fence

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Neighbors Having a Cold One with a Folding Fence

Neighbors Having a Cold One with a Folding Fence

Occurred on April 12, 2020 / Cairns, Queensland, Australia Info from Licensor: Rough times at the moment mean my neighbor has been struggling.

Thought a place to unwind over a couple of beers would be a good idea so I knocked up the COVID-19 bar.

I recommend everyone does the same it’s a great way to socially distance."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vegas_ozzy

Ozzy Las Vegas Sam Sam Sam. You have been forgiven. If your neighbors are moving it must be something else. From what I hear it’s… https://t.co/mc4BFXZORl 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.