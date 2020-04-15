Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dominick's Real Italian offering takeout meals

Dominick's Real Italian offering takeout meals

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Dominick's Real Italian offering takeout meals
Dominick's Real Italian is serving takeout meals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dominick's Real Italian offering takeout meals

PLAZA AT CORTARO FARMS &THORNYDALE, DOMINICK'S REALITALIAN IS A CASUAL JOINT,THAT SERVES PIZZA AND COMFORTFOODS LIKE PASTA, GARLIC KNOTSAND CHICKEN PARMESAN.DOMINICK'S OFFERS BOTH TAKEOUTAND DELIVERY AND THEY OPENEVERY DAY AT 11 AM.

CALL THEMAT 744-2002 OR HEAD TO THEIRWEBSITE: DOMINICKSREALITALIAN.COM.

AND TO SEE OTHERPLACES OPEN -- HEAD TO KGUN9DOT COM SLASH OPEN.A HEADS UP FOR THOSE OF YOUWITH A CAR PAYMENT.

CAR LOANS




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.