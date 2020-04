Car payments are not part of government stimulus deals Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:38s - Published 1 day ago Car payments are not part of government stimulus deals Car makers are working out ways to help with debt relief in terms of car leases and deals. 0

SO YOUR CAR CAN STILL BEREPOSSESSED IF YOU DON'T PAY.BUT THERES SOME HOPE - AUTOWEBSITE EDMUNDS SAYS CAR-MAKERS ARE CREATING THEIR OWNPROGRAMS TO DEFER LOANPAYMENTS.AND BANKS SHOULD BE WILLING TOWORK WITH YOU."NOBODY WANTS TO FORECLOSE ONYOUR CAR SO REALLY ITS ABOUTHAVING A SENSIBLE CONVERSATION, EXPLAINING THE POSITION YOUFIND YOURSELF IN AND THENLOOKING AT THE OPTIONSAVAILABLE."HYUNDAI AND GENESIS AREOFFERING UP TO SIX MONTHS OFPAYMENT RELIEF.MITSUBISHI...4-MONTHS.KIA AND VOLKSWAGEN...3- MONTHS DEFERRAL.HONDA AND ACURA...2 MONTHS.





