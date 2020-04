Relief checks will have no bearing on income deductions for 2020.

MEDIA - RUMORS ARECIRCULATING SAYING - THATYOU'LL HAVE TO PAY BACKSOME...OR ALL OF YOURGOVERNMENT STIMULUS CHECK ONYOUR NEXT TAX RETURN.THE I-R-S SAYS-- THAT'S NOTTRUE.A SPOKESMAN SAYS RELIEF CHECKSWILL HAVE NO BEARING ON YOURINCOME DEDUCTIONS FOR 20-20.THE ONLINE CONFUSION SEEMS TOBE STEMMING FROM LANGUAGE USEDIN THE RESCUE BILL.IT REFERS TO THE CHECKS AS"ADVANCED REFUNDS."BUT THE U-STREASURY DEPARTMENT ALSOREASSURES THAT'S NOT WHAT WASMEANT BY THE TERM.WHEN IT COMES TO ESSENTIALBUSINESSES...