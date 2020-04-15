Global  

‘U.S. Is Practically the Wuhan of the Region’ Says Guatemala’s Health Minister

‘U.S. Is Practically the Wuhan of the Region’ Says Guatemala’s Health Minister

‘U.S. Is Practically the Wuhan of the Region’ Says Guatemala’s Health Minister

A top Guatemalan official has compared the U.S. to Wuhan, China, as the country is reportedly seeing a spike in coronavirus cases due to deportations.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

