Female Leaders Against The Coronavirus Pandemic

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Female Leaders Against The Coronavirus Pandemic

Female Leaders Against The Coronavirus Pandemic

From Taiwan to Germany, Iceland to New Zealand.

With early interventions, swift lockdowns and sufficient testing, the nations led by women have been doing very well during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tweets about this

een_tweets

Coleen If only a qualified woman had run against Trump in 2016...oh, 1 did? Well then if only we had learned our lesson &h… https://t.co/TaKDU9uEHV 43 minutes ago

100glitterstars

Graham Lambert Female leaders against the Coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/rf9goKINbh 3 hours ago

TheTrueMegadiva

Meg DeLoatch @CNN article touting the success of female leaders against Coronavirus is great. But I'm disappointed that all of… https://t.co/R9h4q4WbLZ 3 hours ago

EHaneliusTorila

Erja Hanelius-Torila Female leaders have better outcome with fighting against coronavirus. #leadership https://t.co/tmffNP4Lps 3 hours ago

HuffPostAU

HuffPost Australia Female Leaders Against The Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/MClwOeySZe 4 hours ago

emilykratz

emily RT @ritholtz: What do Germany, Taiwan and New Zealand have in common? Well, they’ve all got female leaders and they’re all doing an excepti… 6 hours ago

editedbylaura

Laura 🌸 I love how the argument against female leadership is always that we're too "emotional"- and yet, worldwide, female… https://t.co/htgfVzp2cL 9 hours ago

stejormur

Ste JM 🚊🛰🐦 The "countries with female leaders are doing better against coronavirus" meme is annoying*, but the ones that add C… https://t.co/9HtyRXIXO5 11 hours ago

