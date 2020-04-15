Police identify burning vehicle victims

From a story we told you monday on sunrise.

Lewis county sheriff's officials have released the names of the two people who were found dead inside a burning vehicle early saturday morning.

Sheriff's officials say they were... 21-year-old alex nellenbach of west leyden.

And 25-year-old dustin lynch from boonville.

Sheriff's deputies said a passer-by spotted their vehicle on fire on golden road in the town of lewis around 3:45 saturday morning.

Investigators say it appears the car went off the road... and hit a tree.

The two were found dead inside... after firefighters put out the fire.

