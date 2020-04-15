Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Police identify burning vehicle victims

Police identify burning vehicle victims

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Police identify burning vehicle victims

Police identify burning vehicle victims

Police have released the names of the two people found in a burning vehicle in Lewis County on Sunday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Police identify burning vehicle victims

From a story we told you monday on sunrise.

Lewis county sheriff's officials have released the names of the two people who were found dead inside a burning vehicle early saturday morning.

Sheriff's officials say they were... 21-year-old alex nellenbach of west leyden.

And 25-year-old dustin lynch from boonville.

Sheriff's deputies said a passer-by spotted their vehicle on fire on golden road in the town of lewis around 3:45 saturday morning.

Investigators say it appears the car went off the road... and hit a tree.

The two were found dead inside... after firefighters put out the fire.

President




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.