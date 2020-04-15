Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wednesday 4/15 Insider Buying Report: PRSP, WTTR

Wednesday 4/15 Insider Buying Report: PRSP, WTTR

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Wednesday 4/15 Insider Buying Report: PRSP, WTTR

Wednesday 4/15 Insider Buying Report: PRSP, WTTR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Wednesday 4/15 Insider Buying Report: PRSP, WTTR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Perspecta's Director, Philip O.

Nolan, made a $97,217 buy of PRSP, purchasing 4,856 shares at a cost of $20.02 a piece.

Bargain hunters can grab PRSP even cheaper than Nolan did, with the stock changing hands as low as $19.29 at last check today -- that's 3.6% under Nolan's purchase price.

Perspecta is trading off about 3.9% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Nolan purchased PRSP at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $401,796 at an average of $22.67 per share.

And also on Monday, CEO Holli C.

Ladhani purchased $49,963 worth of Select Energy Services, purchasing 14,524 shares at a cost of $3.44 each.

This buy marks the first one filed by Ladhani in the past year.

Select Energy Services is trading down about 6.6% on the day Wednesday.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.