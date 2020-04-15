Elizabeth Warren Officially Endorses Joe Biden On April 15, Warren officially endorsed Biden for president in a video posted to social media.

Warren, who ended her presidential campaign on March 5, did not previously give her support to Biden or Bernie Sanders.

Her endorsement comes days after Sanders departed from the race and subsequently endorsed Biden.

In her video, Warren spoke about Biden's humble beginnings, public service experience and drive to operate with “integrity, competence, and heart.” Elizabeth Warren, via Twitter She also praised Biden for his ability to listen to others, saying he isn’t “too afraid” or “too proud” to hear different ideas and opinions.

Elizabeth Warren, via Twitter Warren ended her message by saying her formal rival would be the best choice to “help [the United States] rebuild." Elizabeth Warren, via Twitter