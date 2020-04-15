Elizabeth Warren Officially
Endorses Joe Biden On April 15, Warren officially endorsed Biden
for president in a video posted to social media.
Warren, who ended her presidential
campaign on March 5, did not previously give
her support to Biden or Bernie Sanders.
Her endorsement comes days after
Sanders departed from the race
and subsequently endorsed Biden.
In her video, Warren spoke about Biden's
humble beginnings, public service experience and drive
to operate with “integrity, competence, and heart.” Elizabeth Warren,
via Twitter She also praised Biden for his ability to listen
to others, saying he isn’t “too afraid” or
“too proud” to hear different ideas and opinions.
Elizabeth Warren,
via Twitter Warren ended her message by saying her
formal rival would be the best choice to
“help [the United States] rebuild." Elizabeth Warren,
via Twitter