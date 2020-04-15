Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Elizabeth Warren Officially Endorses Joe Biden

Elizabeth Warren Officially Endorses Joe Biden

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Elizabeth Warren Officially Endorses Joe Biden

Elizabeth Warren Officially Endorses Joe Biden

Elizabeth Warren Officially Endorses Joe Biden On April 15, Warren officially endorsed Biden for president in a video posted to social media.

Warren, who ended her presidential campaign on March 5, did not previously give her support to Biden or Bernie Sanders.

Her endorsement comes days after Sanders departed from the race and subsequently endorsed Biden.

In her video, Warren spoke about Biden's humble beginnings, public service experience and drive to operate with “integrity, competence, and heart.” Elizabeth Warren, via Twitter She also praised Biden for his ability to listen to others, saying he isn’t “too afraid” or “too proud” to hear different ideas and opinions.

Elizabeth Warren, via Twitter Warren ended her message by saying her formal rival would be the best choice to “help [the United States] rebuild." Elizabeth Warren, via Twitter

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PowerCoupleLife

PowerCoupleLife RT @cnnbrk: Sen. Elizabeth Warren officially endorses Joe Biden for President https://t.co/RZwynu1B41 https://t.co/TsjK07vG9k 36 seconds ago

ChrisX144

Chris "Sen. Elizabeth Warren officially endorses Joe Biden for president" https://t.co/GrtdaG70XM 48 seconds ago

ElBLogan

❄️💙🗽El 🩸🦷👏🏻🧼 #ProtectRBG RT @latinovictoryus: 🚨 ENDORSEMENT ALERT 🚨 Senator @ewarren has officially endorsed VP @JoeBiden! https://t.co/KzXjDNrd0D 1 minute ago

RickiMayhall

Ricki Mayhall RT @CNNPolitics: BREAKING: Sen. Elizabeth Warren will officially endorse Joe Biden for president today https://t.co/2dx2dYHII7 https://t.co… 2 minutes ago

omarmuniz9

Omar Muniz Sen. Elizabeth Warren officially endorses Joe Biden for president https://t.co/2Uby8NWqqX 3 minutes ago

cowgirlup1a

Cowgirl Up RT @JvittalTV: Elizabeth Warren officially endorses Joe Biden with a stirring and personal message to her supporters. Biden’s path to the n… 4 minutes ago

randall_irvina

Irvina Randall RT @CNN: JUST IN: Sen. Elizabeth Warren will officially endorse former Vice President Joe Biden Wednesday morning, according to a source fa… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.