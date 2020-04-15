American Idol to resume Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:10s - Published 1 week ago American Idol to resume 'American Idol' will resume later this month, with contestants performing remotely. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Stephen DeNuccio RT @laughing_place: #WeekendRewind: #AmericanIdol will continue their live shows on April 26th, with #RyanSeacrest, #KatyPerry, #LukeBryan,… 1 week ago LaughingPlace.com #WeekendRewind: #AmericanIdol will continue their live shows on April 26th, with #RyanSeacrest, #KatyPerry,… https://t.co/80hbrJdsbQ 1 week ago