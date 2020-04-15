Coronavirus Lockdown Artist Makes Log Sneakers To Encourage People To Stay At Home

A quirky artist has created the ultimate footwear to make you stay at home during the current coronavirus crisis.

They are sneakers made of logs.

French artist Monsieur Plant is known for making artworks from real plants & natural materials.

He says he has isolated himself in his Brittany workshop to get closer to nature.

His newly-created ‘stay calm’ shoes meld a sneaker with a log and add a cheeky Nike-inspired ‘swoosh’ logo.

Monsieur Plant says he has chosen to “translate this confinement in a quirky and humorous way as opposed to the media coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19"