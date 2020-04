Coronavirus: Union Health Minister says India probably did the best in the world | Oneindia News

UNION HEALTH MINISTER HARSH VARDHAN SAID TODAY THAT INDIA CONTROLLED THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WAY BETTER THAN MOST COUNTRIES AND HAS DONE PROBABLY THE BEST IN THE WHOLE WORLD.

HE SAID EACH AND EVERYTHING WAS MONITORED AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL.

PM HAS BEEN TAKING THE ADVICE OF ALL EXPERTS, FIELD STAFF, SCIENTISTS.

UNION HEALTH MINISTRY ON WEDNESDAY SAID THAT IT HAS IDENTIFIED 170 DISTRICTS AS HOTSPOTS OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK AND 207 DISTRICTS AS NON-HOTSPOTS WHILE THE REST HAVE BEEN CATEGORISED AS GREEN ZONES.

A TEAM OF DOCTORS AND OTHER MEDICAL STAFF WERE ATTACKED BY THE LOCALS IN MORADABAD, A TOWN IN WESTERN UTTAR PRADESH, WHEN THEY WENT THERE TO TAKE A POSSIBLE COVID 19 PATIENT TO HOSPITAL.

REPORTS SUGGEST MANY HAVE BEEN INJURED.

