Schools showcase their musical talents virtually

THIS IS TONAWANDAHIGH SCHOOL.AND THESE STUDENTSWERE ONLY ONEWEEK AWAY FROM THEOPENING NIGHT OFTHEIR PRODUCTIONOF "RENT" BEFOREBEING POSTPONEDDUE TO COVID-19.THEY DECIDED TORAISE THEIR VOICESVIRTUALLY INCELEBRATION OFTHEIR ACHIEVEMENTSAND SHARE IT WITHEVERYONE.THEY SAY THIS SONGREMINDS EVERYEONEOF HOW MUCH WEHAVE TO BE THANKFULFOR EVEN DURINGTHESE DIFFICULTTIMES.NOT YOUR CUP OFTEA?

HERE'SSOMETHING SWEET..LIKE SWEETCAROLINE...THE STUDENTS ATALDEN CENTRALSCHOOLS TURNEDTHEIR ANNUAL BAND ORAMA LIVE CONCERTINTO A VIRTUAL.

THETEACHERS HELPEDPUT IT TOGETHER ANDTHE HIGH SCHOOLBAND RECORDED ITWHILE THE KIDSPLAYED AT HOMETOGETHER.GREAT JOB.