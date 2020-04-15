Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Satellite Captures 'Violent Puffs' During Krakatau's Eruption

Satellite Captures 'Violent Puffs' During Krakatau's Eruption

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Satellite Captures 'Violent Puffs' During Krakatau's Eruption

Satellite Captures 'Violent Puffs' During Krakatau's Eruption

Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano is capable of triggering tsunamis with its eruptions and its recent activity on April 11th, 2020 created fountains of lava, lava flows, and ash rain in an over 6,500 foot range around its crater.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.