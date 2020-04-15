Satellite Captures 'Violent Puffs' During Krakatau's Eruption Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:04s - Published 10 hours ago Satellite Captures 'Violent Puffs' During Krakatau's Eruption Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano is capable of triggering tsunamis with its eruptions and its recent activity on April 11th, 2020 created fountains of lava, lava flows, and ash rain in an over 6,500 foot range around its crater. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this