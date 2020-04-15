CBS Sports, NFL Partner To Re-Air Classic NFL On CBS Games Video Credit: CBS Local - Duration: 00:25s - Published 1 week ago CBS Sports, NFL Partner To Re-Air Classic NFL On CBS Games Leading into the NFL Draft, CBS Sports joins with the NFL to re-broadcast 15 recent NFL games including two Tom Brady-Peyton Manning matchups. Katie Johnston reports. 0

