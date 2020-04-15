Global  

India extends COVID-19 lockdown by three weeks leaving migrants stranded

India is facing a challenge to keep migrants indoors in shelter homes after the national COVID-19 lockdown was extended by three weeks.

The footage, filmed on April 13, shows hundreds of migrants lying on their beds at a shelter in Delhi.

The local government has brought in yoga instructors in an attempt to keep the migrants entertained and healthy.

