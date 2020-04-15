San Diego nurse describes experiences on frontlines in New York City Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:13s - Published now San Diego nurse describes experiences on frontlines in New York City San Diego-based nurse Ana Wilkinson has served on medical missions around the world, and she is sharing her experiences of being on the frontlines in New York City. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this