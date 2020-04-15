Global  

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Application Software, Diagnostics

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Application Software, Diagnostics

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Application Software, Diagnostics

In trading on Wednesday, application software shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 2.2%.

Leading the group were shares of Sharpspring up about 9.6% and shares of Zscaler up about 4.6% on the day.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Application Software, Diagnostics

Also showing relative strength are diagnostics shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by Catasys, trading higher by about 5.9% and Teladoc Health, trading up by about 4.9% on Wednesday.




