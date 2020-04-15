US March Retail Sales Took a Record Blow Due to Coronavirus According to the Commerce Department, March retail sales took an 8.7 percent nosedive.

The decline exceeded economists' predictions of an 8 percent fall for March.

Two thirds of all economic activity in the U.S. is comprised of consumer spending.

Much of the nation is under some form of lockdown, leading to shuttered retail stores.

Tim Quinlan, Wells Fargo, via CNBC Some economists are predicting a second quarter decline of as much as 41 percent.

Sung Won Sohn, Loyola Marymount, via CNBC