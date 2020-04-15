Global  

Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld spotted going for a jog during COVID-19 lockdown in London

Tottenham Hotspur centre back Toby Alderweireld was spotted going for a jog during London's COVID-19 lockdown on April 15.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho and a few senior players were criticised for taking part in a training session, breaking the government's lockdown guidelines on April 7.

