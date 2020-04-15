Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld spotted going for a jog during COVID-19 lockdown in London Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:25s - Published 1 hour ago Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld spotted going for a jog during COVID-19 lockdown in London Tottenham Hotspur centre back Toby Alderweireld was spotted going for a jog during London's COVID-19 lockdown on April 15. Spurs manager Jose Mourinho and a few senior players were criticised for taking part in a training session, breaking the government's lockdown guidelines on April 7. 0

