Young Indonesians turn used tyres into stylish furniture

These youths in the city of Padang in Indonesia's West Sumatra province are staying creative during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Footage from April 15 shows three men create beautiful DIY furniture from old tyres.

These youths in the city of Padang in Indonesia's West Sumatra province are staying creative during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Footage from April 15 shows three men create beautiful DIY furniture... from old tyres.

One of the furniture makers, Yose, explained this started as a hobby but when he posted their work on social media, many people were interested and the opportunity was made into a business.

Yose added: "In a set of furniture there are three chairs and one table." A set of furniture sells for Rp.

1,500,000 (£76).




