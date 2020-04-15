Young Indonesians turn used tyres into stylish furniture

These youths in the city of Padang in Indonesia's West Sumatra province are staying creative during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Footage from April 15 shows three men create beautiful DIY furniture... from old tyres.

One of the furniture makers, Yose, explained this started as a hobby but when he posted their work on social media, many people were interested and the opportunity was made into a business.

Yose added: "In a set of furniture there are three chairs and one table." A set of furniture sells for Rp.

1,500,000 (£76).