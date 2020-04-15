Kanye West Insinuates He's Voting For Donald Trump

Rapper Kanye West is an outspoken fan of President Donald Trump.

West famously wore a red MAGA hat in the Oval Office during a meeting with Trump in October 2018.

In an interview with GQ West insinuated he will vote for Trump in 2020.

The rapper said he is "definitely" plans on voting in 2020.

"And we know who I'm voting on." He told GQ: "I buy real estate.

It's better now than when Obama was in office."