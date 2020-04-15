Chinese man spits on elevator buttons during coronavirus pandemic

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
A man was spotted spitting on the elevator's buttons during the coronavirus pandemic in Beijing on April 13.

A man was spotted spitting on the elevator's buttons during the coronavirus pandemic in Beijing on April 13.

The CCTV video, provided by local media with permission, shows a man walking out of a lift suddenly returning back to pull his face mask down and spit on the buttons before running away.

The workers from the local subdistricts have reported the incident to the police and the lift has been disinfected.




