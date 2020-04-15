12 killed after car crashes into truck setting it alight in northern China

A truck burst into flames after being crashed into by a car, killed 12 people in northern China.
The dramatic video, provided by local media on April 15, shows firefighters attempting to put out the huge fire engulfing a truck in Qian'an County in Jilin Province.
A still picture shows the car and the truck were completely charred.
According to reports, the car clipped another car, causing it to change its direction and bump into a truck with 15 people loaded on it.
12 people were killed and four were injured.
The reason is being investigated.