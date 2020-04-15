Global  

12 killed after car crashes into truck setting it alight in northern China

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:39s - Published
A truck burst into flames after being crashed into by a car, killed 12 people in northern China.

The dramatic video, provided by local media on April 15, shows firefighters attempting to put out the huge fire engulfing a truck in Qian'an County in Jilin Province.

A still picture shows the car and the truck were completely charred.

According to reports, the car clipped another car, causing it to change its direction and bump into a truck with 15 people loaded on it.

12 people were killed and four were injured.

The reason is being investigated.

