Top 10 Schitt’s Creek Moments That Made Us Happy Cry

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 14:08s - Published
After six seasons, there are plenty of “Schitt’s Creek” moments that made us happy cry.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most joyfully emotional scenes of this Canadian sitcom.

Our countdown includes “Maybe This Time,” simply the best, Patrick’s proposal, and more!




