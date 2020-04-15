Global  

The Real Reason Liverpool Bought Virgil Van Dijk! #EYNTK

Video Credit: FootballDaily - Duration: 08:08s - Published
Welcome to our new series, Everything You Need To Know, where we give you the story behind some of football’s defining moments.

This week, we’re looking at Virgil Van Dijk, whose £75million transfer to Liverpool helped Jurgen Klopp’s side become one of the best in the world, lifting the Champions League a year later before dominating the Premier League in 2019-20.

But it’s an unlikely success story.

Van Dijk overcame huge challenges as a young player, not considered good enough by his first club, and even when he did prove himself in the Eredivisie, was rejected by Ajax and blocked from the Netherlands national team by Louis Van Gaal.

Here we explore how such an unfancied talent became the world-beater he is today, and how Liverpool did everything in their power to get their man.

