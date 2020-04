Rugani and Matuidi recover from coronavirus

SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (FILE - SEPTEMBER 17, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

JUVENTUS DEFENDER DANIELE RUGANI (MIDDLE, FACING CAMERA) AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (FILE - APRIL 9, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 2.

RUGANI SPEAKING AT PRESS CONFERENCE CLAIREFONTAINE-EN-YVELINES, FRANCE (FILE - MAY 23, 2018) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 3.

JUVENTUS MIDFIELDER BLAISE MATUIDI ENTERING BUILDING TO JOIN UP WITH FRENCH NATIONAL TEAM CLAIREFONTAINE-EN-YVELINES, FRANCE (FILE - MAY 24, 2018) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 4.

MATUIDI ADJUSTING HIS SHOE ROISSY EN FRANCE, FRANCE (FILE - JULY 16, 2018) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 5.

MATUIDI WAVING WITH MEDAL AROUND HIS NECK AS FRANCE'S SQUAD RETURNS HOME FOLLOWING THEIR 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP TRIUMPH 6.

MATUIDI JUMPING UP AND DOWN MADRID, SPAIN (FILE - SEPTEMBER 17, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 7.

MATUIDI WITH TEAMMATES VALENCIA, SPAIN (FILE - SEPTEMBER 18, 2018) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 8.

MATUIDI'S SHOES AND MATUIDI 9.

MATUIDI AMONG TEAMMATES TURIN, ITALY (FILE - MARCH 12, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 10.

VARIOUS EXTERIORS OF JUVENTUS' STADIUM, THE ALLIANZ STADIUM STORY: Juventus announced on Wednesday (April 15) that defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuidi have both made full recoveries from coronavirus.

Rugani tested positive on Mar.

12, with Matuidi following suit under a week later, but Juventus have confirmed that the players underwent swab tests for the virus that had come back negative.

Juventus released the following statement: "Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi underwent, as per protocol, a double check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for the Coronavirus-Covid 19.

The tests came back with negative results.

The players have, therefore, recovered and are no longer subjected to the home isolation regime." Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and players from several clubs have tested positive for the virus.

There are 12 match days still to play, plus several outstanding matches, (Production: Stefan Haskins)