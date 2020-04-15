Global  

Matt Hancock praises army veteran for NHS fundraising effort

Matt Hancock praises army veteran for NHS fundraising effort

Matt Hancock praises army veteran for NHS fundraising effort

Health Secretary Matt Hancock left special praise for 99-year-old army veteran Tom Moore for raising £7 million for the NHS, during his coronavirus briefing.

Mr Hancock also suggested that the UK may be starting to flatten the curve but urged members of the public to continue their social distancing efforts.

