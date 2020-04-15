Global  

Skip & Shannon agree Kyler Murray, Cardinals shouldn't sacrifice protection to draft CeeDee Lamb

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Skip & Shannon agree Kyler Murray, Cardinals shouldn't sacrifice protection to draft CeeDee Lamb

Skip & Shannon agree Kyler Murray, Cardinals shouldn't sacrifice protection to draft CeeDee Lamb

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is reportedly pushing for Arizona to draft CeeDee Lamb, his former teammate at Oklahoma State.

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe agree that CeeDee is a rare talent, but believe the Cardinals should be more focused on adding to the offensive line, and draft a right tackle to protect Kyler.

