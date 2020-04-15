Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A 62-year-old Irish farmer used sheep shears to cut his hair

A 62-year-old Irish farmer used sheep shears to cut his hair

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:08s - Published
A 62-year-old Irish farmer used sheep shears to cut his hair

A 62-year-old Irish farmer used sheep shears to cut his hair

A 62-year-old Irish sheep farmer who lives in the Dublin mountains has garnered 3.9 million views on his haircut video on Facebook."It just needed to be done," Donie Anderson says before taking sheep shears to his hair in the video.Many Facebook users were impressed with his skills."He is using sheep sheers to get the job done.

That man knows what he is doing.

That's how sheep look after wool harvest," one person commented."You were so fast with those shears … I was afraid there would be blood!

LOL.

Great job," another person said.Anderson, who is lambing 30 ewes, told the Irish Examiner this is the method he always uses to trim his hair."I normally shear it at Christmas but there were bad colds around then … so I left it," he told the Irish Examiner.This isn’t the only way Anderson is handy with a pair of shears — he has won numerous sheep shearing championships in Ireland

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.