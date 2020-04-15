A 62-year-old Irish farmer used sheep shears to cut his hair

A 62-year-old Irish sheep farmer who lives in the Dublin mountains has garnered 3.9 million views on his haircut video on Facebook."It just needed to be done," Donie Anderson says before taking sheep shears to his hair in the video.Many Facebook users were impressed with his skills."He is using sheep sheers to get the job done.

That man knows what he is doing.

That's how sheep look after wool harvest," one person commented."You were so fast with those shears … I was afraid there would be blood!

LOL.

Great job," another person said.Anderson, who is lambing 30 ewes, told the Irish Examiner this is the method he always uses to trim his hair."I normally shear it at Christmas but there were bad colds around then … so I left it," he told the Irish Examiner.This isn’t the only way Anderson is handy with a pair of shears — he has won numerous sheep shearing championships in Ireland