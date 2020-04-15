Global  

Warren Endorses Biden For President

Video Credit: Wochit
Warren Endorses Biden For President

Warren Endorses Biden For President

Sen.

Elizabeth Warren has formally endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for President of the United States.

Business Insider reports that Warren made the endorsement by video.

Warren's endorsement comes after Sen.

Bernie Sanders and former President Barack Obama endorsed Biden earlier this week.

Warren officially ended her own presidential campaign on March 5.

She had a disappointing finish on Super Tuesday, losing her home state of Massachusetts to Biden.

