Jackie Robinson Changed The Game

Jackie Robinson Changed The Game
The history here.
Tweets about this

aldo_chavez

Aldo Chavez RT @Sportsnet: 73 years ago today, Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s long-standing colour barrier and changed the game forever when he becam… 2 minutes ago

Hills13R

Rachel Hills RT @DuluthHuskies: If you’re a baseball fan of any sorts you know this day many years ago, history was made that changed the game for forev… 8 minutes ago

DuluthHuskies

Duluth Huskies If you’re a baseball fan of any sorts you know this day many years ago, history was made that changed the game for… https://t.co/MvdsUX4Z9S 8 minutes ago

ChadWillis

Chad Willis There’s no professional baseball today, but Jackie Robinson was always bigger than the game. Celebrating 73 years… https://t.co/bvwHwDn8As 12 minutes ago

dajorgeshow

Jorge Luis Jackie Robinson changed the game forever. Broke a barrier that seemed unbreakable, and for that we celebrate his life. #42 17 minutes ago

joshklingler

Josh Klingler RT @610SportsKC: Bob Kendrick (@nlbmprez) joined #FITM to discuss Jackie Robinson's impact on modern baseball, how he changed the game, & h… 29 minutes ago

ClutchCards

clutchcards Today, we celebrate Jackie Robinson. On this date 73 years ago, his debut broke the sport’s color barrier and chang… https://t.co/blEF6xtVJQ 31 minutes ago

nlbmprez

negroleaguesmuseum RT @stadiumck: “A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives” -Jackie Robinson. 4️⃣2️⃣ Today we celebrate and honor a… 46 minutes ago

